Major Shropshire railway lines could be closed into next week after culvert collapse

Train services between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells, and also between Shrewsbury and Hereford, have been replaced by buses after the discovery of a collapsed culvert on the line between Craven Arms and Church Stretton on Friday morning (April 25).

Network Rail said its engineering teams are onsite, and initial estimates suggest repairs will continue into Tuesday, April 29.

However, this timeline may be subject to change once excavations have started and crews better understand the scale of the damage beneath the tracks.

Replacement bus services will remain in place for the duration of the disruption.

Rachel Heath, operations director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and ask passengers for their patience while we carry out these critical repairs to keep the railway safe. Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to resolve the issue.”

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “We've had to close a section of the railway between Hereford and Shrewsbury on the Marches Line due to infrastructure issues. Network Rail teams are now onsite and working on fixing the problem.

“Rail replacement buses are available, but services will be disrupted. Please check before you travel. Thanks for your patience.”

Passengers can check the latest travel information on the Transport for Wales website.