'North Shropshire is the backbone of our economy' - MP calls on Government to ensure farmers are paid fairly

On Thursday (April 24), Mrs Morgan challenged Labour on what they are doing to protect farmers in North Shropshire – demanding they ensure the Groceries Code Adjudicator gives farmers a fair price and are not undermined by a damaging US trade deal.

This follows the launch of her ‘Buy Shropshire, Back Britain’ campaign in the wake of US president Donald Trump’s global tariffs earlier this month – calling for ‘radical reform’ of the business rates system to save local high streets.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “North Shropshire is a food production powerhouse – it is the backbone of our economy.

MP Helen Morgan addressed Labour in Parliament yesterday (Thursday, April 24). Photo: UK Parliament

“Our rural communities have already been struck by the Chancellor’s Family Farms Tax in the autumn budget – which affected nearly 300 farms in North Shropshire.

“We need to ‘Buy Shropshire, back Britain’. The people of Shropshire are deeply concerned about the impact that Donald Trump’s disastrous trade war could have on our living standards and local businesses.

“Labour must ensure that the Groceries Code Adjudicator pays farmers fairly for their produce – and safeguard them from a damaging US trade deal.”