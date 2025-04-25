MP reiterates calls to reopen Whitchurch test centre after government announces 'extra 10,000 tests per month'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday (April 23), the Government announced plans to make more test slots available by increasing the number of examiners employed to conduct driving tests, as part of measures to address an average 20 week wait for learners.

The government says it wants to double the number of permanent trainers available to skill up new driving examiners, and also plans to crack down on automated 'bots' which book up test slots in advance and resell them to learners.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has welcomed government measures to reduce waiting times - but has re-iterated calls to re-open a driving test centre in Whitchurch to help clear the backlog in Shropshire.

Helen Morgan MP

Whitchurch lost its test centre in April 2022 following a decision from the DVSA to close the site. Whitchurch Town Council offered up the town's Civic Centre as an alternative venue in early 2023 but those plans were scuppered when the centre was closed down due to the discovery of structural issues within the building.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “It’s good news that the Government is finally acting to increase the number of driving tests available.

“However, it’s important that these tests are in places where people can get to them.

“Learners across North Shropshire often have to deal with long waits and long distances to travel when they finally get a test. This is compounded by the poor public transport services in the area.

“Reopening the test centre in Whitchurch and increasing capacity in Oswestry would both be good places to start.”

Last year, a statement from the DVSA said the demand for tests was adequately met by nearby centres in Oswestry, Wrexham, and Shrewsbury, confirming that they were no longer considering a replacement test centre in Whitchurch.

At the announcement on Wednesday, government Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander said: "We inherited an enormous backlog of learners ready to ditch their L-Plates but being forced to endure record waiting time for their tests.

"We simply cannot deliver on our Plan for Change if thousands remain held back, with their aspirations on pause.

"I am instructing DVSA to take further action immediately to reduce waiting times which will see thousands of additional tests made available every month. We’re acting fast to get Britain’s drivers moving."