Firefighters rush to rescue dog in Shrewsbury
Firefighters rushed to rescue a dog in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Shelton Rough, Shrewsbury, at 4:45pm today (Friday, April 25).
Two fire crews including the incident support unit dispatched from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.
The incident was said to involve one dog which has fallen down an embankment.
Attending crews used a line rescue to bring the dog to safety.
The incident is still ongoing and updates will follow.