Firefighters rush to rescue dog in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Shelton Rough, Shrewsbury, at 4:45pm today (Friday, April 25).

Two fire crews including the incident support unit dispatched from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Sam Bagnall

The incident was said to involve one dog which has fallen down an embankment.

Attending crews used a line rescue to bring the dog to safety.

The incident is still ongoing and updates will follow.