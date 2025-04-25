Find out how to enjoy a classy evening at the ballet in Shrewsbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The English Youth Ballet will be performing Coppelia at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury this evening (Friday, April 25) and tomorrow evening.

The show description on the theatre’s website says: “The English Youth Ballet brings a charming and colourful adaptation of Arthur Saint-Léon’s exquisite original.

“Perfect for all the family, Coppelia follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz, and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll - Coppelia - created by the eccentric. yet mysterious inventor, Dr Coppelius.

“The hilarious plot thickens when Franz’s jealous lover, Swanhilda, takes her friends on an adventure into the spooky house of the mad inventor to confront her rival.

“English Youth Ballet is one of the UK’s largest ballet companies and previously won The Stage Award for special achievement in regional theatre.

“Beautiful international principal artists share the stage with top up-and-coming young talent (aged eight to 18) from the local area.”

Tickets cost £33, or £27.50 if you’re part of the theatre’s “friends” scheme. Under 18s get in for £5 less.

The show lasts two hours and 25 minutes and includes two intervals.

To book tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/coppelia/.