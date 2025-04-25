'Absolutely delighted' - Shropshire Council’s Shire Services scoop two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shire Services secured the Marketing Award for the second year in a row as well as the Health and Nutrition Award at the 2025 Public Sector Catering (PSC) Awards.

The awards, which took place on Thursday (April 24) at the Metropole Hotel in London, are designed to recognise outstanding achievements in catering across a variety of sectors including schools, hospitals, care homes, universities, the armed forces and prisons.

And Shropshire Council's recent win reinforced Shire Services' dedication to promoting healthy eating and innovative service delivery.

The organisation was also nominated for the Education Catering Award and Team of the Year Award.

Shire Services does the double at Public Sector Catering Awards. Pictured are general manager Susan Vuli and area manager Lauren Moore. Photo: Shropshire Council

Lauren Moore, area manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive these awards, especially winning the Marketing Award for the second year running.

"It’s a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to promote and deliver exceptional catering services across the public sector.

"Our passion for providing nutritious and delicious meals remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Shire Services is Shropshire Council’s provider of a broad range of high-quality services, including:

– Catering Services – Delivering top-tier meals to schools and businesses

– Hospitality – Bespoke catering for events

– Food Safety Advice – Expert guidance to ensure compliance with food regulations

– Compliance Consultancy – Supporting businesses in meeting regulatory requirements

– Training Courses – Comprehensive training for skill development

– Concierge Services – Enhancing student life through tailored services

Operating across Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, North Wales, and the West Midlands, Shire Services continues to expand its influence and expertise across the region.

Shire Services’ commitment to healthy eating and quality catering has been consistently recognised, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

And this year has seen multiple award victories for Shire Services. They won the Group category at the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Excellence in School Food Awards, as well as General Manager, Susan Vuli, winning the People Development category at the Contract Catering Awards.