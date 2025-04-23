Shropshire Council raises flag for St George’s Day – but church says it's the wrong day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traditionally, St George’s Day is celebrated on April 23 – historically known to be the date of the saint’s martydom.

Posting on its social media pages today (April 23), Shropshire Council wished residents a happy St George’s Day, adding that the flag has been raised at The Guildhall in Shrewsbury to mark the special day.

Shropshire Council has raised the Union Jack flag at its headquarters to mark St George's Day on April 23. However, this year the Church of England has moved the date to April 28. Picture: Shropshire Council

However, the vicar of St George’s Church in Shrewsbury, The Reverend Tim Vasby-Burnie, has corrected the local authority saying today is not St George’s Day.

“The ‘Octave’ of Easter (Easter Day + seven days, thus eight in total) is so important that it causes saints' days to be moved,” said Rev Vasby-Burnie.

“St George’s Day has been moved to the next free day, which is Monday April 28.”

The Church of England has also confirmed the news. Posting on its X page, it said: “Along with many churches, we don’t keep saints’ days during Easter week.

“When St George’s Day or St Mark’s Day falls between Palm Sunday and the second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the second Sunday of Easter. If both fall in this period, St George’s Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark’s Day to the Tuesday.

“That means that this year, St George’s Day falls on April 28.”

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.

According to legend, St George slayed a dragon and he is revered as a patron saint in England.

St George’s Day, also called the Feast of St George, is a feast day for countries and Christian churches around the world.

King Edward III made St George the Patron Saint of England when he formed the Order of the Garter in St. George’s name in 1350. Despite not being from the country, St George was considered somebody who embodied characteristics the kingdom wanted to project to the outside world.