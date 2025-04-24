Telford woman, 39, denies illegally dealing high-strength painkillers including morphine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cheryl Hemmings, of Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, is accused of possession of morphine, codeine and pregabalin with intent to supply.

The 39-year-old is said to have had the drugs on her in Redditch, Worcestershire, on November 20 of 2023.