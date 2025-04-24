Late night Telford car blaze tackled by fire crew
A fire crew was called out to a late night blaze involving a car.
The incident took place at the Mallard Car Park on Brookside Avenue in Brookside, with the fire service alerted shortly before 1am this morning (April 24).
One fire appliance was sent to the scene from Tweedale and the crew wore breathing equipment while using a hose to put the fire out.