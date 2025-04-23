Severn Trent apologises after customers experience no supply or discoloured water due to booster pump failure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A booster failure has caused customers in the SY11 area of Oswestry and LL14 area of Wrexham to experience no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Engineers are on their way to reset the pumps, which help to move water around the network.

Severn Trent expects the issue to be resolved by 3pm.

A post said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY11 area of Oswestry and LL14 area of Wrexham this morning. We have found that the pumps that help us move water around your area have stopped working.

"As we know what the problem is, we’ve already got engineers on the way to reset these pumps which will return the water supply to normal. We are confident this will be resolved by 3pm.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

Further information can be found on Severn Trent's incident log.