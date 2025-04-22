Weather forecast: Shropshire braces for week of rain and sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office have said that the UK weather will be 'changeable' over the coming week as the country prepares for plenty of rain, but also plenty of sun.

Areas of Shropshire will be subjected to a mixture of sunshine and rainy spells, with Met Office forecasters saying that temperatures will sit in the 'seasonable average' following a dry spell across the country.

Met Office meteorologist, Dan Stroud, said that the rain was "welcome news", saying that April rainfall figures have so far remained below the amount expected for the time of year.

The meteorologist said: "Changeable probably sums it (the weather) up nicely.

“The rain is going to be fairly welcome news for the gardeners because it’s been actually very dry up until now.

“(For) April to date, rainfall figures are well below where they should be.”

For the coming week, Tuesday will see a chilly start, with plenty of dry and sunny weather to break up isolated showers.

He said: "It will cloud over from the west late in the day, with a band of heavy rain and strong and gusty winds arriving across England and Wales, pushing into Northern Ireland, southern Scotland during the overnight period in to Wednesday morning.

“That air of rain is not hanging around, it’s actually moving quite quickly south and eastwards across the country.

“So conditions will improve significantly during the course of the afternoon.

“Sunny spells and showers is the name of the game on Wednesday afternoon, and that leads quite nicely into a generally dry and settled spell of weather on Thursday.

“But that too will be very short-lived, with another band of cloud and rain slowly edging in from the west towards the end of the week, and more especially next weekend."

See the full Shropshire forecast for this week below:

Today:

A chilly but bright start Tuesday morning, with sunny spells persisting into the afternoon. A few showers are possible but these will fade as skies turning hazy into the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud will continue to thicken during the evening with heavy rain spreading across the whole region overnight. Winds will strengthen becoming rather gusty. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday:

Cloud and rain clearing readily to the south Wednesday morning, skies brightening with scattered showers into the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Largely settled on Thursday with variable amounts of cloud and a few showers. Turning increasingly cloudy from Friday, as rain moves slowly but erratically in from the west. Normal temperatures.