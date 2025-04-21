Property 'ideal as first home or investment' to be auctioned with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bowen estate agents have recently listed this mid-terrace property on Caxton Place.

The property will be sold at public auction on June 26 and has a guide price of £70,000.

The home is described as being an "ideal first home" or "investment property".

The two-bedroom home in Oswestry will be sold at auction in June. Picture: Rightmove/Bowen.

The listing adds that it is in a "convenient town location" within walking distance of Oswestry town centre.

The property boasts a garden and parking.

Accommodation inside comprises a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The listing describes the property as a "conveniently situated two-bedroom mid-terrace property".

The auction will take place at the Lion Quays Hotel in Weston Rhyn at 2pm.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.