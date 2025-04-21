Property 'ideal as first home or investment' to be auctioned with low guide price
A two-bedroom home in Oswestry is to go under the hammer with a low guide price.
Bowen estate agents have recently listed this mid-terrace property on Caxton Place.
The property will be sold at public auction on June 26 and has a guide price of £70,000.
The home is described as being an "ideal first home" or "investment property".
The listing adds that it is in a "convenient town location" within walking distance of Oswestry town centre.
The property boasts a garden and parking.
Accommodation inside comprises a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The listing describes the property as a "conveniently situated two-bedroom mid-terrace property".
The auction will take place at the Lion Quays Hotel in Weston Rhyn at 2pm.
Further information can be found on Rightmove.