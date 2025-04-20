MP Julia Buckley visits longstanding youth club with 'positive and happy vibe'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

MP Julia Buckley visited Belle Vue Youth Club in Rocke Street, Shrewsbury, earlier this week and said she had a "wonderful time" meeting members, parents, trustees and volunteers at the long-established venue.

MP Julia Buckley visited Belle Vue Youth Club this week. Photo: MP Julia Buckley

She said: "I discovered that children and teenagers can enjoy a wide range of activities at the club such as football, chess, video games, board games, table tennis, growing vegetables in their own allotment, painting, drawing and colouring – to name but a few!

"The place has such a happy and positive vibe.”