A Mid Wales charity dedicated to educating the public about Cwmhir Abbey – burial place of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd, the last Welsh born Prince of Wales, in 1282 – is holding experience days and tours this summer

The Abbey Cwmhir Heritage Trust is a charity which aims to advance the education of the public in the preservation and the historical and cultural importance of Cwmhir Abbey through the provision of information, events, research and continued learning.

The trust will continue excavating an important settlement site within Abbey Cwmhir's home grange, of the Cistercian abbey in the beautiful hills of north Radnorshire, this July.

The house platform at Cwmffwrn offers a rare opportunity to investigate the origins of a long abandoned upland settlement, working with a small team of dedicated participants, led by professional archaeologists – Trysor.

The purpose of the excavation is to try to explain the origin and purpose of the settlement. Was it an upland farm on the monastic grange, or did it appear at a later date, when settlement spread on to the uplands in later centuries?

This year’s excavation will build on the work of 2023 and 2024, which have already shown that there was activity at Cwmffwrn in the late 16th century or early 17th centuries.

Can we push this date back further in 2025, and find evidence of medieval activity, which would link the settlement firmly with the monastic grange.

Members of the public can take part in the 2025 excavation in a number of ways.

There are excavation experience days on July 12 or 13.

For £75 you will spend a full day on site from 10am to 4pm working alongside professional archaeologists and volunteers, helping to uncover more of the archaeology site.

This hands-on experience will give you a great insight into the site and you also have the option of joining a free guided-tour of Abbey Cwmhir itself at the end of the day. Teas/coffees provided but bring your own lunch.

Or book an excavation trainee week, the chance to spend six days working closely with professional archaeologists on site.

For £450 you will receive a week’s training in excavation and recording techniques plus a tour of Abbey Cwmhir remains and village. You are also welcome to stay on to Sunday, July 20 as part of this experience, at no additional cost.

Only four trainee slots are available, therefore you are guaranteed to be at the heart of activity on site and to be guided and mentored by a professional archaeologist throughout.

The week extends from Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19. You will need to find your own accommodation and food is not provided although tea/coffee will be during the day(s).

It will be possible to purchase the BAJR archaeological skills passport for this event. It will act as a record of practical training during this week. It costs £8.50 and can be purchased when you book as a participant.

The final option is to book a self-drive tour of the Abbey remains and village followed by a site visit to the excavation on Saturday, July 19 or Sunday, July 20 with a minimum donation of £1 to help fund costs. Please bring a packed lunch although tea and coffee will be provided.

For any of these events, under 18s and vulnerable adults should be accompanied.

If further information about these events and how to join in, please contact Jackie at cwmhirabbey@gmail.com.

More details can be found at https://abbeycwmhir.org/discussion/cwmffwrn-excavation-2025/