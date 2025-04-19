Students at Gobowen specialist college plant new orchard after generous donation of trees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff and students at Derwen College have thanked recycling company Veolia for a donation of apple trees, meaning the college's green spaces are set to bloom with new life and provide a new learning opportunity for pupils.

The new orchard boasts five different varieties of British apple trees that were planted by the college's head gardener Don Pemberton with help from enthusiastic horticulture students, supported interns, and clients who work and live at the specialist further education college.

Supported intern James plants with head gardener Don.

In the coming years, the college said students will enjoy picking fresh apples and gaining insights into food and nutrition.

Head gardener Don said: "Thanks to Veolia for providing us with these lovely fruit trees - five trees is officially an orchard. Horticulture students and clients have helped us to plant them, and we look forward to tasting the fruits over the coming years."

The initiative comes after the college's Walford campus near Baschurch has built a strong relationship with the team at Shrewsbury Recycling Centre.

James Pugh, client Neil and head gardener Don.

The centre's staff previously sourced unique items such as an old kettle and tin bath for horticulture students’ projects.

The Walford team regularly visits the tip to recycle gardening waste from the college’s 'Leaf it To Us' student gardening business.

Since 2022, Veolia has delivered more than 1,000 fruit trees and 780 strawberry plants to 291 schools across the UK.