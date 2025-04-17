Police investigating after 'skeletal remains' found near Kingswinford by member of public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They remained on the scene this morning (Thursday) and cordoned off a field opposite the Navigation Pub in Greensforge Lane, close to Ashwood Marina. The field was cordoned off and two blue tents set up inside it.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "At around 3.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 16), we were called to reports of skeletal remains found by a member of the public on land near to Worlds End Road, Greensforge.

"At this time the remains have not been identified.

Police at the scene this morning

"A scene has been put in place while we carry out early stage enquiries and establish the full circumstances.

A police car was seen in a field this morning at Greensforge Lane close to Ashwood Marina with a cordon set up.

"Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 401 of April 16. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."