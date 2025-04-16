Police appeal after elderly man pushed over in Oswestry by male riding bike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man wearing a green coat was pushed over by a male riding a mountain bike in the town.

PCSO Andy Neeves said the incident took place on the corner of Cross Street and Church Street at 10.51am.

The suspect was wearing a red and black coat.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "An assault has taken place within Oswestry town centre this morning at 10.51am on the corner of Cross Street and Church Street.

"An elderly gentleman wearing a green coat was pushed over by a male on a mountain bike riding along the pavement, he wearing a red and black coat.

"We are appealing for any information about the incident, including the details of the victim and the offender."

Contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.