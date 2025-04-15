Moment Staffordshire boy, 10, takes first steps after emergency brain surgery following road traffic accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is the moment a young boy took his first steps after emergency brain surgery following a road traffic accident.

Jacob was involved in a road traffic accident in Kingsbury, Staffordshire, on March 20.

Jacob takes his first steps following emergency brain surgery.

The 10-year-old had to undergo emergency brain surgery and Jacob's family were unsure if he’d be able to walk again or if he could, how well.

But just five days after the operation, Jacob’s mum Amy Daniel, 32, recorded her son’s first steps.

Amy, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said: “He’s making slow but steady progress in his recovery.”

