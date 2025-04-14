New supermarket selling South Asian, Caribbean and Chinese groceries set to open in Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wrekin Superstore will open in the former Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Crown Street, Wellington, Telford.

Signage for the new opening - and a grand launch - have now gone up to inform locals the site will not be empty much longer.

A new supermarket is set to open in Wellington. Photo: National World

No opening date has been revealed yet, but customers can expect groceries from India, Kerala and Chinese and the Caribbean.

The shop will also be an off-license.

This is the latest opening in Wellington.

In recent years, businesses such as bookshop Book-Ends in Duke Street and Boardroom Gaming Cafe in New Street have joined the bustling town centre.