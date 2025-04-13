'From strength to strength': Award-winning Caribbean restaurant marks fourth year in Shropshire town high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Opened by Emma Williams, Park Street Kitchen landed in Wellington, Telford, in May 2021.

The business had been in operation for a year prior - Emma launched the eatery in Covid-19 from her own home before moving to Wellington market the same year.

Through the Telford & Wrekin Council Pride in Our High Street grant, the business was able to open in the former butcher shop in Market Street.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Emma said she is thrilled to be marking the business’ fourth birthday.

Park Street Kitchen is four years old. Owner Emma Williams.

She said: “I definitely feel like we're of value in the area. What we're doing in the community, to bring in something a little bit unique, cool, urban, street, a taste of city life maybe.”

From a team of one to a fabulous six with a 5-star rating on Google, Park Street Kitchen has achieved much in its first few years

It has even scooped a number of awards over the years including the High Street Heroes Awards.

“It's just grown from strength to strength,” Emma said.