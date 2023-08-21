Sherlina Samuels, Councillor Lee Carter, business owner Emma Williams and Chloe Samuels at the official Park Street Kitchen opening.

Park Street Kitchen has already made a name for itself in Wellington Indoor Market Food Court and has now opened at 9 Market Street.

The business has been supported with a start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme which has helped owner Emma Williams take this next step.

Park Street Kitchen specialises in traditional Jamaican food dishes, stemming from Emma’s family heritage, healthy eat-in and takeaway meals using a variety of fresh quality ingredients and also provides a pre-order, collection and delivery service.

The move will enable Emma to grow the business – making the most of a much larger unit space and flexible trading hours to meet customers’ needs.

Emma said: “The food court has been a great home for us but we’ve outgrown the space there and we needed to make this move to grow the business and take it to where we want it to go.

“Having a visible presence on the high street will hopefully help us to increase our footfall and also attract interest from shoppers and visitors to Wellington.”

Park Street Kitchen continues to gain five-star reviews on Facebook, Google and TripAdvisor and has strong environmental credentials.

It is a 100 per cent plastic-free business, accredited with a ‘Surfers Against Sewage’ award this year and in spring was named as a champion for Wellington town which was granted ‘plastic free status’.

Emma added: “We are really keen to make this work and want to bring more footfall to our own premises which hopefully can help other businesses nearby too.

“We’re really excited about the move and hope people come and see us and stop off for a bite to eat and experience the food we are offering which is definitely something a bit different and isn’t available elsewhere locally.

“The move wouldn’t have been possible without support from Telford & Wrekin Council and the Pride in Our High Street programme so we’re really grateful for that.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “Park Street Kitchen’s success in Wellington Food Court has demonstrated that people have a strong appetite for this type of food.

"It’s also a fantastic example of how a business which started out on a market stall can quickly grow and become a permanent addition to our high street.