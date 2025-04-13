Fire crews rush to house blaze in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Responders from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before at 4.53pm on Saturday to reports of a house fire in Abbey Foregate.

Three fire appliances from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene as well as an operations officer.

On arrival, crews found the fire to be extinguished with heavy smoke logging inside the property.

They used a breathing apparatus, covering jet, hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to carry out an inspection of the property.

Ambulance and police responders were also on the scene. The stop message was received at 5.07pm.