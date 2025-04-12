Telford Steam Railway to star in episode of Great British Railway Journeys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Monday, April 21, host Michael Portillo's tour of the county where he visited Shrewsbury and Telford, and met a grandfather, father and son who have dedicated time towards restoring a 1959 diesel locomotive, will feature on BBC Two.

Firstly, armed with a longbow, Portillo will re-enact the famous Battle of Shrewsbury that was fought in Battlefield in 1403.

He will hear how rebel Harry Hotspur challenged King Henry IV for the throne of England and learn the decisive role of the longbowmen in battle.

Moreover, continuing his tour of Shrewsbury, Portillo will explore the cathedral, marvelling at the architecture behind the building's design.

Telford Steam Railway.

Then, he will visit Telford Steam Railway's Horsehay and Dawlish station that has been described as "one of the prettiest stations in Britain".

Portillo will ride the heritage railway's flagship locomotive along the revived Wellington to Craven Arms line and meet a grandfather, father and son who are restoring a diesel locomotive.

The 11th episode of 20 in the series will air on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesperson said: "We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Michael and the film crew to Telford Steam Railway last June, for an episode of the very popular TV series.

"Everyone was very friendly, and Michael was genuinely interested in the work we are doing, especially the restoration of the class 03 diesel locomotive by 3 generations of the same family.

"He was also very impressed with the gardens at Horsehay and Dawley station. Micheal loved the opportunity to ride in the cab of our 100-year-old steam engines, no 5619, and to pull the whistle for the camera’s.

"We hope everyone will be able to enjoy watching the program and see what the railway does best, preserving and celebrating our railway heritage for the enjoyment of everyone."