Multiple fire crews battle large open fire involving trees and gorse in South Shropshire forest

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.36am reporting a fire in the open at Birchen Park near Cleobury Mortimer.

Four fire crews including the incident command unit and incident support unit were sent from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Shrewsbury to the scene.

Operations and safety officers were also in attendance.

Latest reports from the fire service said firefighters have tackled a large blaze involving 150 square metres of pine trees, brash and gorse.

The incident support unit was in operation with a 'fogging unit' that produces high-pressure water in the form of a fine mist.

Crews have also used knapsacks and beaters to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters remain at the scene.