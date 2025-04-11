Gladiators Ready! Hit BBC show is going on tour - including to the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hit TV show will be at Birmingham's BP Pulse Arena from December 13-14.

It comes after the show was brought back to our screens by the BBC years after it was axed by ITV.

Gladiators has been a big hit on the BBC

Hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney it is one of the channel's most watched programmes on a Saturday night.

Gladiators Live Tour will make its global debut in arenas across the UK for the very first time in 2025.

Gladiators is coming to Birmingham

Featuring the new stars of the UK TV series Gladiators, the live show is described by organisers as "a spectacular, high-octane two-hour show" with all the fan-favourite events and the ultimate Eliminator.

Gladiators Live will kick off its nationwide tour in Liverpool, Manchester and London this November, before heading to Birmingham in December.

Tickets will be available from Thursday 17 April via livenation.co.uk.

Steel on Gladiators

A spokesman for the show said: "Gladiators, as well as contenders from series one and two returning to face their nemeses.

"With purpose-built sets crafted to immerse audiences and state-of-the-art lighting that transforms the arena into a gladiatorial battleground, this is a live experience like no other.

"Gladiators Live Tour is a ground-breaking live event that propels the iconic Gladiators brand into a new era, offering a fresh and exhilarating experience for fans. "

Brilliantly condensed into two hours of action, the show will bring the thrilling action directly to fans across the UK and we are looking forward to our dates in Birmingham. Ending with the legendary Eliminator, we believe the show will be one to remember."