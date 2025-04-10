From Telford to the Wirrall: Married couple inspired by friend's tragic loss set for three day charity walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert and Sam Tayler, from Telford, will be setting out to walk from their home to the Wirrall.

Their efforts have been inspired by their friend Lisa Wilcock and her partner Erol, whose baby Ophelia died at the age of 16 months.

Robert and Sam Tayler are taking on a three day walk to raise awareness and funds in Ophelia's memory.

Ophelia died from Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) - leading to the founding of the Ophelia's Wings charity.

Now Robert, 35, and Sam, 39, want to raise awareness of the issue, and raise money for the charity.

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for Ophelia's Wings has already raised £7,700.

Robert and Sam will be taking on their challenge from May 16 - finishing at Heswall in the Wirrall because that is where Sam grew up with Lisa, who now lives in Essex.

Robert said: "Lisa has just opened up her own charity organisation called Ophelia's Wings to help other families going through the same situation. There is not enough funding or help for people experiencing this so we want to help and raise awareness so people are more knowledgable."

The Ophelia's Wings Go Fund Me explains about the shocking nature of SUDC.

It states: "The Ophelia wings has been created to honour her legacy and provide support to the family and families experiencing unimaginable loss.

"Our mission is to bring comfort, raise awareness, and offer resources to parents navigating grief, ensuring no family walks this journey alone.

"Our biggest vision is to raise awareness and funding for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) - a devastating and little-understood tragedy that takes the lives of healthy children without warning.

"Unlike SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), SUDC occurs in toddlers and young children over 12 months old, yet research and awareness remain limited.

"It’s the fourth most common cause of child death and there is little research or funding for this compared to SIDS. Many doctors and parents don’t even know it exists."

Robert said they had been inspired to help after seeing their friends suffer the shocking and tragic loss.

He said: "It is awful. Just to see the tragedy of losing a healthy 16 month old. It has been devastating, it has just broken Lisa and Erol and all their family and friends. It has just left everyone in shock."

He added: "I had never even heard of SUDC."

The pair have been doing between 30,000 and 40,000 steps in preparation for the challenge, which will see them walk from Telford to Whitchurch, from Whitchurch to Chester, and from Chester to Heswall.

To contribute to the fundraising for Ophelia's Wings visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/opheliaswings