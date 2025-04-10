Firefighters tackle open blaze in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 7:02pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 9).

Firefighters were dispatched from Tweedale to tackle the open blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Upon arrival, they found the fire was approximately two metres by one metres in size.

It was extinguished using knapsacks and rakes, shovels, and mathooks.

The incident was concluded at 7:27pm.