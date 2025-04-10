Firefighters tackle open blaze in Telford
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 7:02pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 9).
Firefighters were dispatched from Tweedale to tackle the open blaze.
Upon arrival, they found the fire was approximately two metres by one metres in size.
It was extinguished using knapsacks and rakes, shovels, and mathooks.
The incident was concluded at 7:27pm.