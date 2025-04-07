'We hope you are pheasantly surprised' - Shropshire fire station installs new unique bird box designed like a fire engine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Instead, it's a new addition to Market Drayton Fire Station's garden that is capturing the hearts of locals and bringing some feathered friends to the site.

The fire station has installed a unique custom-designed bird box on one of its trees that is shaped and painted like a fire engine.

Market Drayton Fire Station's new bird box. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

The bird box has been designed to resemble one of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's rescue pumps, and even comes with its own mini ladder.

It's hoped that the bird box will become popular with local wildlife. And, the fire station posted a pun-filled message on social media today (April 7) about its latest addition.

It said: "Those eagle eyed of you may have noticed the newest edition to our station. We hope you don’t think we are chirping out of tern, but we would just like to puffin our chest out and do a bit of raven about it, and no we haven’t gone cuckoo.

"We now have a custom built nesting box for our little feathered friends. We weren’t going to crow about this but decided that by putting tit here it would be a bit of a hoot.

"The design is based on our very own real rescue pump, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services unique livery, and it even comes with a miniature 13.5 metre ladder.

"We hope you are pheasantly surprised by the appearance of the box and don’t think it looks owlfull. So from heron in we will stop brambling on as it’s getting a bittern hard to swallow.

"We will just duck out for now and hope that we soon have some new recruits to the station, and if and Wren we do the bunting may even go up to celebrate."