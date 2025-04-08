Six fire crews from across Shropshire rush to large open fire involving grass and gorse
Several fire crews are tackling a large blaze involving grass and gorse.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.07pm reporting a fire in the open off Bromlow near Worthen.
Six fire crews including the incident support unit have been sent from Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Minsterley and Tweedale fire stations to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.
Latest reports from the fire service said firefighters are tackling a fire involving 100 metres by 80 metres of grass and gorse.
Crews are using knapsacks and main jets to tackle the fire.
Firefighters remain at the scene.