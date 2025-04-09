Telford residents urged to comment on local plan and proposals for thousands of homes - before it is too late

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wellington Road Action Group has been speaking out as Telford & Wrekin Council holds the final stage of consultation on its plan review.

The consultation closes on May 5.

The Local Plan sets out the locations across the borough where housing and commercial land will be built up to 2040.

The updated plan includes three major new developments, making up nearly 8,000 homes to the north of Telford.

WRAG has been making representations on the plan and its impact on the Muxton area.

Proposed development for Muxton.

One specific concern has been about the potential for the creation of new access roads into a planned Shropshire Homes developments on land to the north west of Wellington Road.

Previous versions of the plan marked two areas of land, taken up by Duke of Sutherland Cottages, as for use for development, allowing the creation of access routes.

But, those areas have been withdrawn from the proposed plan.

Now, WRAG is urging concerned residents to voice their feelings to the council to make sure that the land is not reinstated in the plan.

The group held a public meeting earlier this month, with around 250 people attending.

Richard Green, a member of WRAG, said the group wanted residents to write to the council with their views over the local plan, and specifically any potential access routes off Wellington Road.

He added that Wellington Road was subject to a weight restriction, and was totally unsuitable for construction traffic.

The group has also argued for the protection of the two cottages, saying they are a vital part of the character of the area.

Muxton is the focus for one of the most significant developments proposed in the local plan.

Across 182 hectares the ambition is to build an ultimate total of 2,700 homes - with 2,305 of those to be delivered up to 2040. The site will also provide 5.6 hectares of employment land.

Phil Laughlin, also a member of the group, said there are concerns about the overall scheme and the number of houses, as well as the inclusion of employment land.

He pointed to vacant units in Telford, questioning the need for further employment sites.

He added that clarity is needed over the proposed 'health centre', and whether it would be a GP surgery, as well as where young people will access secondary school.

He said: "There are two issues, the micro level and the macro level. On the micro level, that is Wellington Road and the key message there is to protect Wellington Road full stop - protect it from excessive traffic and construction traffic."

He added: "On the macro level we are talking about 2,700 houses and now is your opportunity to write directly to the independent planning inspector who will review those and make a planning decision determination when it gets signed off."

He also urged residents to consider the potential impact on the A518 road to Newport, saying filter lanes for new housing developments would be preferable to roundabouts.

Mr Green said a number of local residents were still not aware of the plans.

He said: "We have been delivering leaflets and some of the people are hearing about all this for the first time."

Both Mr Laughlin and Mr Green urged residents to check the local plan for themselves - which can found on the dedicated website - and to view section nine on housing specifically.

Mr Laughlin said: "You have got until May 5 to write your objection or comments about the local plan, and you can write in as many times as you wish."

People can download a copy of the response form by visiting the local plan website and then e-mail it to localplan@telford.gov.uk.