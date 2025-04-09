Police launch investigation as 33-year-old woman arrested following serious assault in Leominster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police Investigators have appealed for information following an incident at the Dukes Head pub, in Corn Square, Leominster, that left a 60-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident took place at around 11pm on April 8 and saw a 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The woman remains in police custody for questioning.

Launching the appeal, Detective Sergeant Shelly Aplin, from West Mercia Police, said: "We are keen to establish what has occurred and how the injuries were sustained. We would encourage anyone who was in the Duke’s Head yesterday and who can support our enquiries to come forward.

"Our thoughts are with the man who was injured, and his loved ones. The public can expect to see an increased police presence in Corn Square today whilst we carry out our enquiries."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Mercia Police by calling 01905 716689.

The victim remains in a critical condition.