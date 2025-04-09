'A' road between Newport and Telford to be closed for 'considerable amount of time' after two-vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.45am reporting a collision where the A518 meets Wellington Road near Lilleshall.

Four fire crews were sent from Newport, Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved two vehicles.

The incident was under control by 9.25am.

Newport Community First Responders said in a post: "The A518 between the Red House and the Clock Tower Roundabout is closed and will be for a considerable amount of time."

Meanwhile, the AA's traffic news website adds: "Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A518 New Trench Road both ways from Limekiln Lane to A4640 School Road (Clock Tower Roundabout)."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.