'We are seeing three a week - minimum' garage owner describes impact of pothole epidemic

Steve Davies, the manager and owner of Tyreworks Tyre Centres at Market Drayton, says the business is seeing three customers a week - minimum, who have had tyres, wheels, or cars, wrecked by potholes on Shropshire's roads.

It comes as the Shropshire Star has been running a week-long focus on the pothole epidemic blighting the county's highways.

For Mr Davies, who has been running the Burnside Business Park-based company for the past three-and-a-half years, said damage cased by potholes to people's vehicles is an increasing problem.

He said: "I'd say at the moment it is almost three times a week - minimum. We have had two today, we had two yesterday."