Sunny weekend ahead for Shropshire as UK officially marks hottest day of the year so far

Friday saw temperatures around Shropshire hit heights of 19C in what has been the hottest day of 2025 so far. In fact - temperatures of 23C elsewhere in the country made Friday the warmest day since the September 21 last year.

In Shropshire, it's looking like it will be fine end to the day, with plenty of evening sunshine lingering.

Overnight, forecasters predict it will remain dry with mostly clear skies, meaning those low night-time temperatures will make a comeback and patchy frost is possible in some rural spots.

Overlooking Ludlow on Friday, the hottest day of 2025 so far

It means that Saturday will be a slightly chillier start, but any overnight cloud should melt away to leave a dry and sunny day.

A brisk easterly wind will mean that it'll feel much cooler than it did on Friday, with maximum temperatures around the county between 15C and 17C.

The pattern will continue on Sunday, after another cold night the day should remain sunny and Saturday's breeze looks like it will have eased off. Maximum temperatures around the county between 14C and 16C.

Looking forward to next week, the Met Office is predicting much of the same, with chilly nights and daytime temperatures remaining in the mid-teens.