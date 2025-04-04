Celebrations and new museum for Drayton Manor's landmark 75th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drayton Manor Park opened its gates on April 4 1950 and has become one of the countries most popular family parks - a ribbon cutting will be held today to celebrate its 75th birthday and a spectacular fireworks extravaganza on Saturday and then the first weekend of every month to celebrate the landmark year.

Thrill-seekers ride the Shockwave

Today, will also see the official opening of the brand-new museum which features more than 250 pictures showcasing Drayton Manor's heritage and iconic history including the famous zoo, which runs alongside the park and aims to foster a love for nature, and help people learn about conservation, and celebrate the extraordinary beauty of the animal kingdom.

Drayton Manor Park has a popular zoo which features a variety of animals

Drayton Manor Resort began its journey in 1950, founded by George and Vera Bryan on the site of the historic Drayton Manor estate at Fazeley in Staffordshire.

Originally a modest amusement park with simple rides, rowboats, and a petting zoo, it quickly became a cherished family destination.

Drayton Manor Park has zoo experiences

Over the decades, the park expanded with the introduction of thrill rides like Shockwave in 1994, Europe’s first stand-up rollercoaster, and Stormforce 10 in 1999.

In 2008, the launch of Thomas Land transformed the park, drawing families with younger children from across the UK.

Drayton Manor's The Wave

Drayton Manor evolved into a full resort in 2011 with the opening of its four-star hotel, further cementing its place as a top-tier destination.

Today, the resort features thrilling family rides, a zoo home to over 100 species, and attractions for all ages, which will be celebrated this weekend and into the summer.