Shropshire set for week of sun as parts of the country could be 'hotter than Athens' this Thursday

Forecasters are predicting parts of the UK could be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures continue to rise amid a week of dry and sunny weather.

After a warm start to the week, temperatures will climb gradually over the course of the week and are set to peak at around 18C on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, South Wales and Somerset could reach 20C while the south of England could see highs of 21C - making it warmer than the Greek capital's predicted temperature of 17C.

A man from Church Stretton painting in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Monday, March 31

But the warm weather is set to bring cool nights under largely cloudless skies - despite the highs of the day, frosts are possible overnight.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The UK will have a sunny start to April this week. Temperatures will slowly build, with highs of 21-22C possible by Thursday.

"Other than a small chance of some light rain grazing the far southwest of England it will be a dry week too.

A sunny start to the week in Shrewsbury on Monday, March 31

"At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin.”

High pressure will continue to persist through the end of the week and into the weekend, meaning sunny conditions and warm temperatures in the west of the UK.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “As the area of high pressure moves slightly further west it will allow some cloud to move into eastern areas of the UK.

"In western parts, under largely cloudless skies, temperatures of up to 20C are forecast for Friday.

"High pressure is forecast to remain dominant through the weekend and indeed at the start of next week, meaning a prolonged spell of settled weather for the UK with little in the way of rainfall and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are likely to ease off though.”