A former police officer turned comedian is heading to Builth Wells for a performance

Get ready for a night of hilarious, thought-provoking comedy with Alfie Moore, as he brings his hit show A Face For Radio to Wyeside Arts Centre on Friday, April 18 at 7.30pm.

With his unique blend of stand-up and true crime stories, Alfie’s sharp wit and insider perspective on the world of policing have made him a fan favourite across the UK.

As the star of BBC Radio 4’s It’s A Fair Cop, Alfie is known for his quick-fire humour and ability to turn real-life situations into comedy gold.

A Face For Radio promises a laugh-out-loud evening full of unforgettable stories and laugh-out-loud moments.

Tickets are £20 and they are available by visiting https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk