There will be live music at the legion in Llandrindod Wells this month
Alan Williams will be performing there on Saturday, April 12 from 8.30pm until late.
He will perform music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s giving everyone a chance to dance at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road.
Tickets are £6 and they can be booked by contacting the legion on (01597) 822558 or by emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.