Fancy a culinary day out? We take a look at some of the best food and drink festivals across the West Midlands in months to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the weather getting nicer as the winter months fade away and the spring months get going, there's more opportunities for people to go out and about for walks and days out.

For some, days out might include a walk in a country park or around an area of natural beauty, maybe a day out at a theme park or attraction.

For others, there's more opportunities to go out and enjoy a nice bite to eat or a cold and refreshing drink or, in some case, both while surrounded by like-minded people.

To help people find out what might be out there to enjoy food and drink-wise, we've taken a look at some of the best food and drink festivals taking place across the region during April and May.

Is there a festival we've missed that you think should be on the list? Please let us know in the comments below.

Green Duck Brewery, Rufford Road, Stourbridge, DY9 7ND

The taproom at Green Duck will be the setting for the festival Photo: Green Duck

Held over two days, the festival at Green Duck Brewery's taproom is a great opportunity for lovers of beer and cheese to come together and enjoy a good feed on Easter weekend.

Held on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, attendees will be able to enjoy a plate of at least 180g of premium cheese or cured meats, which can be enjoyed by one person or shared among a group.

The brewery will also provide beer and wine pairing menus and has advised anyone planning to come between 4pm and 11pm on the Friday and from 1pm to 11pm on the Saturday to pre-order their food selection.

Upper Green in Tettenhall

The Upper Green in Tettenhall will be full of stalls and food options over both festivals

The Green in Tettenhall will be awash with colourful tents during Easter weekend and over two days in May for two versions of the popular food festival by LSD Promotions.

The Dine 'N' Devour food festivals mix live music and other entertainment with a mixture of local businesses, market traders and a whole range of different food and drink options, from churros to Greek wraps to cheese boards and several bars.

The Easter events takes place on Friday, April 18, Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, running from 10am to 7pm and between 10am and 7pm on Saturday, May 17 and between 10am and 5pm on Sunday, May 18.

All across the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham

The Actress & Bishop will be one of many pubs hosting the festival

The JQ Beer Weekend is an opportunity for lovers of beer to take a walk around the many pubs of the Jewellery Quarter and take a voyage of discovery into the area.

There are 27 venues taking part in the event and participants in the weekend, which runs from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, April 12, will have the chance to get a free t-shirt after getting stickers in a special book from six pubs.

The different pubs range from cosy bars on the edge of the city centre to pubs with live music and pubs specialising in food, so there's a lot to see and do over the weekend.

Edgbaston Stadium, Edgbaston Road, Birmingham, B5 7QU

Edgbaston will be the home for all lovers of gin and rum. Photo: Google Street Map

Gin and Rum enthusiasts are being invited to the home of cricket in Birmingham to enjoy a day of sampling, drinking, indulging and partying.

The Gin & Rum Festival on April 12 will see more than 120 different spirits available for people to try, whether as seasoned drinkers or as someone wanting to expand their horizons.

Those attending will be receive free samples and be able to collect branded goodies, including a stainless steel tumbler, while there will be themed bars and live entertainment, so it'll be a day to enjoy some fine spirits in a fun atmosphere.

All across the centre on Ludlow

The spring festival will bring food and drink lovers to the town

The popular three-day festival, held between May 9 and May 11 offers a fun day or weekend out for the family, with a line-up of live music, food and drink all weekend plus classic cars, exhibitors and kid’s activities.

The festival is a vibrant celebration of great food, drink and live entertainment with a wide selection of global street food to soak up the diverse range of drinks.

Beer lovers can enjoy 150 beers: the finest cask real ales from regional independent brewers, plus more modern craft keg beer styles and lagers. And for non-beer drinkers there are plenty of other options with Cider, Perry, Prosecco, Wine, Cocktail and Mocktail bars.

Stourbridge Rugby Club, Bridgnorth Road, Stourton, Stourbridge, DY7 6QZ

Stourbridge Rugby Club will be holding Stourfest on the grounds

Stourbridge Rugby Club is inviting the public to join players and staff for a family day of fun on the grounds of the club.

Taking place on May 10, the festival is a fundraising day for the club and will feature a range of street food vendors from across the region, as well as a large number of bars.

There will also be live entertainment and activities for children and a massive marquee set up at the club to allow the event to run whether the weather is wet or sunny.

Market Square and other parts of Stafford town centre.

Stafford's Market Square will be awash with stalls and entertainment

The monthly music and food festival on May 2 will see Market Square and the town centre around Stafford taken over by street food vendors, mobile bars and a chance to enjoy late-night shopping.

Pubs such as Ye Olde Rose and Crown, The Doghouse, The Bear Stafford, The Lamb, The Coach & Horses, The Grapes, The Market Vaults and The Shrewsbury Arms will be open to welcome in festival goers.

There will also be a stage with a range of entertainment, from singers to dancers to musical theatre.

10 Manor Road, Penn, Wolverhampton, WV4 5PY

Penn Bowling and Social Club will have a range of beers on offer at the festival

Held in the cosy and welcoming surroundings of Penn Bowling Club, the beer festival will be a chance for people to come in and enjoy a wide range of ales and ciders.

Running between Friday, May 2 and Sunday May 4, the beer festival will also be an opportunity for people to spend the bank holiday weekend with friends and family and, maybe, even learn a new sport.

The festival will also feature a weekend of live entertainment and hot food.

Trentham Gardens, Trentham Estate, Stone Road, Stoke-on-Trent ST4 8JG

Trentham Gardens will be the setting for a bank holiday weekend of quality food. Photo: Joe Wainwright

The country estate in the north of Staffordshire is opening its gates for a May bank holiday weekend of family-friendly food, combining food and drink with one of the country's best locations.

Taking place from Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5, the festival will feature a range of local and regional food producers, as well as street food stalls and chefs putting on demonstrations live on stage.

There will also be ale and wine bars, craft and gift stalls, entertainment for children and the chance to go on walks around the estate, plus live entertainment.