Telford pair arrested on suspicion of selling class-A drugs

West Mercia Police said a warrant was carried out at an address on Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood on Friday morning by officers from Telford's CID.

A man, aged 30, and woman, aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Telford's Proactive CID, said: "Today’s warrant shows that we do listen to our communities, and we will investigate, and we will act upon information that is given to us.

“I would urge anyone with information about drugs or drugs supply in their area to report it no matter how small it may seem; it could make a big difference."