Glowing report for village primary school where pupils send 'cards of kindness' to nursing home residents

Inspectors visited Hadnall CofE Primary School on March 4 and found that the school has maintained its standards since a previous inspection in 2019 where it was graded as 'Good'.

In a report published on Tuesday, the education watchdog said pupils "live" by the school's 'REACH' values' of respect, enthusiasm, aspiration, courage and hope.

Ofsted said the primary school has "very strong links" with the local community, and inspectors were impressed when they learned that pupils send 'cards of kindness' to residents of a local nursing home.

The regulatory body also found that there is also a "big focus" on children's mental health at the school. The report said pupils enjoy several opportunities to learn outdoors and benefit from a range of clubs including drama, football, running and art.