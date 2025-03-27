Shropshire lorry driving school praised for work to combat 'national shortage of HGV drivers'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Education watchdog Ofsted visited Dulson Training Limited's base in Shrewsbury on February 19 and 20 for a monitoring visit of the independent learning provider.

A report published on Tuesday (March 25) commended the driving school - and its leaders - for its work in the region to train new HGV drivers, at a time when demand is high.

The family-run business was launched in 2013. Shrewsbury became the first roadside location for its 'B+E training' before the company moved into what is now its head office at Roden in 2015.

Dulson Training now operates five training centres in Telford, Ludlow, Wrexham, Nantwich and at its head office at Roden.