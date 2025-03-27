New drone photographs reveal progress on £20m retirement community taking shape in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four months after ground was first broken at Newport's new retirement community Sundew Court, the site is beginning to take shape.

Building excavations began in early February, and the team from McPhillips have been documenting their progress with aerial photographs.

Photo: McPhillips

Eventually, the site - opposite Mere Park Garden Centre - will be made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows which will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour onsite care provided by Untold Living.

Photo: McPhillips

Currently, the developers are working on laying foundations. Along with reinforced steel, wooden panels are used as temporary moulds for the team to pour in concrete to create a strong base.

Photo: McPhillips

On its website, Untold Living states Sundew Court will provide a "supportive, vibrant environment where residents can enjoy life to the fullest".

Work to construct the new village, which is located off Palisade Close, is expected to take 18 months.

