'I find it absolutely shocking. It's scary' - Mum's shock as 13-year-old girl brings bullet home found in Shropshire classroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simone Kensington called the police as soon as Erin, aged 13, showed her the find, which she picked up on Wednesday at her Much Wenlock secondary school.

The bullet found in the classroom

The Year 9 pupil said she had found it in the classroom at William Brookes School, during a geography lesson.

The bullet found in the classroom

Simone said: "I've no idea how it managed to get into school grounds or who bought it in.

"My 13-year-old daughter found it on the floor in her geography class. She thought it was fake at first and bought it home.

"I called the police straight away when she showed me, and they confirmed it is a real bullet. I find it absolutely shocking. It's scary!"

Williams Brookes School said they are co-operating with the police over the find.

A spokesperson said on Thursday: " This morning, a parent of one of our students has made us aware of an issue in school. This issue is currently being investigated by the headteacher.

"The concern has also been reported to the police by the parent, and we will fully cooperate with any subsequent investigation."

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.