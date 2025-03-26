Woman ‘kicked’ in the head and ribs at Telford bus stop - police launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at around 4.30pm outside the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, on Friday, March 14.

West Mercia Police said two women got out of a white Ford Fiesta and attacked another woman who was waiting at the bus stop, kicking her in the head and ribs causing injuries.

The incident happened outside the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, on Friday, March 14. Photo: Google

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or from anybody who may have information that would help with enquiries.

Please contact PC Sophia Cooper by emailing sophia.cooper@westmercia.police.uk quoting 340 i of 14 March.

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.