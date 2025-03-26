The Big Battle 2 - The Big Revenge - to take place in Llandrindod Wells this summer

The first Big Battle at Llandrindod Wells last year was a huge success Image: Fuelled by Cake and Tim Piercy

Fuelled by Cake, a charity which puts on fun events to help make people feel part of their community and lift community spirit is planning the second Big Battle for June.

They asked the town council for a grant of £500 towards the expected costs of £1370 for the project but the council agreed to give them £750, the same as last year.

The Big Battle and the Big Lunch is coming back by popular demand and it will take place on Sunday, June 1 at Llandrindod Wells Lake and Common.

It will be a day of community activities, accessible to all and is followed by a community picnic and prize giving.

Diana Berriman of Fuelled by Cake said: “This will be the second Big Battle – the event last year was hugely successful, and we have had repeated requests to hold it again this year. The concept is to have a day of community activities to bring people together at the end of half term week.

“There will be lots of different activities for teams to complete, some as a whole team, some for team individuals and some just for children, so teams have to decide who is the best person for the task and everyone gets involved.”

Activities will be ‘old-fashioned’ and include a range of skills and abilities such as dragon races, obstacle course, archery, circus skills, welly wanging, origami paper planes etc and a leaderboard will show real time progress of the teams and create a sense of competition and fun.

The organisers will work with The Lakeside Boathouse and Llandrindod Community Evenyts and the Air Cadets and they want to encourage teams from organisations in town such as scouts, football, teachers, parents and pupils etc.

There will be prize giving and the Big Lunch with food and snacks available for those who do not take along a picnic.

Teams will be asked to pay a small fee to take part, Fuelled by Cake have some of their own funds and the town council grant will cover materials, equipment hire, first responder attendance, printing and promotion, team prizes and volunteer refreshments etc.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan said: “I went along last year to represent us and it was a very good day, well attended and good fun.”

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva added: “I have to say these girls do a fantastic job for events in the town. We as a council don’t put so many events on any more and the next best thing is to find a group that is reliable and they put their heart and soul into it.” He proposed giving them £500 but then withdrew it when Councillor Jamie Jones suggested giving them £750, the same as last year.

Members unanimously agreed to give Fuelled by Cake £750 towards the Big Battle 2.