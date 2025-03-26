MP calls on council to listen to residents' concerns over farm's expansion plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year the Llanforda Estate applied to Shropshire Council for permission to add a slurry lagoon and two cubicle buildings to Trefarclawdd Farm, near Oswestry.

Back in 2022 the farm was given permission to create a new milking complex. At the time it was described as a "much more intensive milking unit", which would allow the farm go from 150 to 500 cows.

The most recent application has been for two buildings for cattle, measuring 79.5m by 24.15m, and a slurry lagoon which would be 75m by 50m - including bunding.

The buildings are proposed so that the farm has "sufficient housing space to carry out their five freedoms as recommended by the RSPCA".

A number of local residents have raised objections to the plan - citing a number of concerns.

Now, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has submitted her own response to the application, calling on the council to listen to the concerns.

She said: "I am writing on behalf of constituents who have contacted me regarding the above application to enlarge the size of Trefarclawdd Farm via the building of two cubicle buildings and a slurry lagoon.

"Local residents have highlighted several ongoing concerns regarding the farm which they fear will get worse should planning permission be approved."

She said the concerns include agricultural vehicles travelling more frequently than is permitted under previous planning conditions, causing disruption by travelling during unsociable hours and damaging roadsides and verges.

The letter also highlights worries about the impact of slurry on local water courses and the frequency of flooding in the nearby area.

She added: "Residents are particularly concerned given that development has previously taken place at the site without planning permission and an enforcement notice was issued."

Mrs Morgan said she had also encouraged the farm's management to speak to local residents about the issues.

She said: "Agricultural businesses play an important role in Shropshire's economy but, like any organisation, should seek to work in harmony with their neighbours and not in conflict with them.

"I have therefore written to the farm's management to urge them to engage with the local community to address their concerns and mitigate the impact of the farm's existing activities both on the local environment and on local residents.

"I urge the council to take the local community's many valid concerns into consideration when assessing this application."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.

