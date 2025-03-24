Volunteers check and plant trees at Fordhall Farm as part of exciting project to enhance biodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At the end of 2023, the community-owned farm in Market Drayton launched its Silvopasture project aimed at planting 3,000 trees across its site.

Silvopasture, a method that combines trees with livestock grazing, is being used to enhance biodiversity at the farm while providing several environmental and agricultural benefits.

The farm has carefully selected each tree species for their positive effects on both the farm’s livestock and the surrounding ecosystem.

Tree planting at Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton. Picture: Fordhall Organic Farm.

And following wide-spread planting, volunteers have now checked up on the health of the trees - filling any gaps where any young trees haven't been established - and maintaining the hedgerows.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative Manager, Charlotte Hollins said: "Volunteers are such an important part of the Fordhall family, and we are endlessly grateful for the time anyone donates to us and our projects. We always keep our volunteers well fed and watered in return, and it is a real privilege to hear their stories of how spending time here has benefitted their mental health."

The farm has recently launched its 'river-friendly farming campaign' which aims to slow the flow and store more water onsite.

Tree planting will allow for more water to infiltrate the soil, reducing run-off into the river.

The farm has began fundraising for the project through Spacehive/Crowdfund Shropshire who have committed to match funding if it receives enough backing.

If successful, then Fordhall Organic Farm will gain access to match funding which will enable them to create and construct a 'bespoke' bird hide by one of their on-site wildlife ponds.