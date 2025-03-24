'Black mamba' Shrewsbury cannabis dealer with history of 35 offences spared jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that police found more 231 grams of the synthetic cannabinoid in Phillip Jennings one bedroom flat in Ditherington Road.

Mr John Oates prosecuting said officers served a warrant at the address back in July 2022.

Inside, Mr Oates said, officers not only found two bags containing the Class B drug - often referred to on the streets as zombie drug - but also scales and other indications of drug dealing, including messages on a mobile phone.