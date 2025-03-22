New Powys framework developed to transform customer experience

The council has a vision of delivering an excellent customer experience – first time, every time. To help deliver this vision, the council has introduced its very first Customer Experience Framework.

The framework is about making sure every interaction a person has with the council is helpful and constructive.

A key part of the framework is the council’s Customer Services Charter, which outlines the standards and behaviours customers can expect from us and what we expect from our customers.

The framework also includes seven customer experience principles, which will guide how the council designs and delivers its services to ensure a positive and cohesive experience for customers. It also includes an action plan, which is the council’s roadmap to achieving customer excellence.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “Our Customer Experience Framework is to ensure every interaction that customers have with Powys County Council is helpful and constructive.

“Everyone who interacts with the council should see a tangible difference to their customer journey, whatever their access point. This change of approach isn’t about doing more, it is about being better.”

The framework was developed with the input from our customers. Now the council is asking residents to complete a short survey to give their thoughts and help refine the framework.

The complete the survey, go to www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/customer-experience by Monday, May 12.

To read the Customer Experience Framework, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/customerexperience